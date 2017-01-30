Statement from USI President Dr. Linda L. M. Bennett - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Statement from USI President Dr. Linda L. M. Bennett

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

In the wake of President Trump’s executive order related to immigration, I want to assure our students, faculty and staff that we are following developments closely and with deep concern for the wellbeing of our community and our nation.

Those who go through the visa process know there is careful review of every case. That review process intensified after September 11, 2001. The coming days and weeks will bring clarification and additional executive, court and congressional action. I urge our community to be vigilant and well informed.

To our students, faculty and staff who are with us from around the world, you are part of the USI family. We are a stronger community because you are here.

Linda L. M. Bennett, Ph.D.
President

