EPD trying to identify suspect in November robbery

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police are trying to identify a man they say was involved in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at a home in the 800 block of Line St at 11:30 p.m. on November 17.

Police say a gun was shown during the robbery, but no injuries were reported.

During the investigation, police were able to get this picture of the suspect:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

