Taylor adds Player of the Month to trophy case

University of Southern Indiana senior guard/forward Jeril Taylor (Louisville, Kentucky) was named the Division II Bulletin Player of the Month for January. The award is the first for Taylor, who becomes the seventh Screaming Eagles to earn the honor.



Taylor, who was honored with two of his four Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week awards this month, averaged 24.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in January's 10 games. He also set the USI single-game record with 50 points versus Truman State University on the road and had a triple-double with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win over Bluefield State College.



The Screaming Eagles, who were 8-2 in January as a team, and Taylor return to the friendly surroundings of the Physical Activities Center for Homecoming Week when they host Missouri University of Science & Technology Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Drury University in the homecoming game Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department