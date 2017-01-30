Taylor adds Player of the Month to trophy case - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Taylor adds Player of the Month to trophy case

Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

University of Southern Indiana senior guard/forward Jeril Taylor (Louisville, Kentucky) was named the Division II Bulletin Player of the Month for January. The award is the first for Taylor, who becomes the seventh Screaming Eagles to earn the honor.

Taylor, who was honored with two of his four Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week awards this month, averaged 24.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in January's 10 games. He also set the USI single-game record with 50 points versus Truman State University on the road and had a triple-double with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win over Bluefield State College.

The Screaming Eagles, who were 8-2 in January as a team, and Taylor return to the friendly surroundings of the Physical Activities Center for Homecoming Week when they host Missouri University of Science & Technology Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Drury University in the homecoming game Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Flooding concerns persist across the Tri-State ahead of more rain

    Flooding concerns persist across the Tri-State ahead of more rain

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-04 00:16:06 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    We're heading into another round of showers at could raise those flood waters. Some Tri-Staters say this is one of the worst floods they've seen in many years. Cindy Engleman has lived in her home for about 17 years.

    More >>

    We're heading into another round of showers at could raise those flood waters. Some Tri-Staters say this is one of the worst floods they've seen in many years. Cindy Engleman has lived in her home for about 17 years.

    More >>

  • Jasper man charged with sexual battery, rape

    Jasper man charged with sexual battery, rape

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-05-04 00:08:01 GMT
    Martin S. Garcia-Dixon, 21.Martin S. Garcia-Dixon, 21.

    According to the Dubois County Sheriff's Office, 21-year old Martin S. Garcia-Dixon was arrested Friday in connection with two separate incidents. The first happened in February, the second in April.

    More >>

    According to the Dubois County Sheriff's Office, 21-year old Martin S. Garcia-Dixon was arrested Friday in connection with two separate incidents. The first happened in February, the second in April.

    More >>

  • Volunteers make special Feed Seniors Now Food Drive deliveries

    Volunteers make special Feed Seniors Now Food Drive deliveries

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:48:36 GMT

    Nearly 50 volunteers packed over a ton of food into their cars and delivered it to hungry seniors in western Kentucky. Cyndi and Amy were two of many volunteers ready to make some special deliveries knowing each stop meant one more senior in need would go to bed with a full stomach.

    More >>

    Nearly 50 volunteers packed over a ton of food into their cars and delivered it to hungry seniors in western Kentucky. Cyndi and Amy were two of many volunteers ready to make some special deliveries knowing each stop meant one more senior in need would go to bed with a full stomach.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly