Colts announce new general manager

It was another solid week on the Tri-State high school diamonds, with plenty of stellar performance.More >>
While the wins have been few and far between for the Evansville baseball team this season, the return of the Aces' ace hurler, Connor Strain, has been a victory unto itself.More >>
They had to sit through a pair of rainouts on the road, but the USI softball team claimed the top spot in Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC), and it is only the begging for the Lady Eagles.More >>
