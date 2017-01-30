Colts announce new general manager - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Colts announce new general manager

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Colts introduce new GM
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

The Indianapolis Colts have introduced their new general manager, Chris Ballard.

Ballard has been with Kansas City as director of player personnel, and later, director of football operations, since 2013. The Chiefs have won at least nine games in each of the last four seasons and made the NFL Playoffs as the second seed in the AFC this season.

Ballard spent twelve years with the Chicago Bear before joining Kansas City. He was with Chicago when the Bears lost to the Colts in the 2006 Super Bowl trip in 2006.

According to the Colts, Ballard has been "a coveted GM candidate," drawing interest from the Bears, Titans and 49ers this off-season.

“Chris is a good example of a guy who’s a team player,” Chiefs’ president Mark Donovan said earlier this month. “You look at our entire organization, you look at everybody across the board on the football side, ops side, coaching side, players and I’d like to say business side as well — we’re all in this together. Chris is one of those guys.”

Previous story: [Colts fire general manager Ryan Grigson after 5 seasons]

