Evansville non-profit affected by President Trump's immigration ban

An Evansville non-profit is being effected by President Trump's new immigration order.

President Trump announced on Friday a new executive order that would ban citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Aurora, a homeless agency in Evansville, started a refugee program back in October, but because of Trump's new policy, everything is on hold.

Five families have to come to Evansville thanks to Aurora's refugee program, but after President Trump's immigration ban, no more families will be coming to Evansville until further notice.

"I really feel for those families because I'm sure it's been a long road, a long ride, and maybe they were just a matter of a day, a week, or a couple of weeks away from being able to start over," said Aurora's executive director, Brian Kerney.

In fact, Kerney with Aurora said they were working with two families making plans to come to Evansville.

Since President Trump's announcement, those families are at a stand-still.

Kerney said these families have gone through years of screenings, paperwork, and interviews- just so they could escape persecution in their country.

When families like this come here, it's Aurora's job to make sure they adapt well to Evansville, and don't end up homeless.

Kerney said now, he has a lot of concerns.

"When I think of America, I think of America as the land of the free, and that's their opportunity for advancement, opportunity for growth, to practice my faith or whatever that might be, and that this is a safe place, and so I think I received at some point that heritage and I think we ought to continue to allow that for others," said Kerney.

Kerney said they hope this program will continue but they're going to have to wait and see what happens next with this ban.

