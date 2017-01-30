Evansville non-profit affected by President Trump's immigration - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville non-profit affected by President Trump's immigration ban

Posted by Hillary Simon, Reporter
Connect
WFIE WFIE
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville non-profit is being effected by President Trump's new immigration order.

President Trump announced on Friday a new executive order that would ban citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Aurora, a homeless agency in Evansville, started a refugee program back in October, but because of Trump's new policy, everything is on hold.

Five families have to come to Evansville thanks to Aurora's refugee program, but after President Trump's immigration ban, no more families will be coming to Evansville until further notice.

"I really feel for those families because I'm sure it's been a long road, a long ride, and maybe they were just a matter of a day, a week, or a couple of weeks away from being able to start over," said Aurora's executive director, Brian Kerney.

In fact, Kerney with Aurora said they were working with two families making plans to come to Evansville.

Since President Trump's announcement, those families are at a stand-still.

Kerney said these families have gone through years of screenings, paperwork, and interviews- just so they could escape persecution in their country. 

When families like this come here, it's Aurora's job to make sure they adapt well to Evansville, and don't end up homeless.

Kerney said now, he has a lot of concerns.

"When I think of America, I think of America as the land of the free, and that's their opportunity for advancement, opportunity for growth, to practice my faith or whatever that might be, and that this is a safe place, and so I think I received at some point that heritage and I think we ought to continue to allow that for others," said Kerney.

Kerney said they hope this program will continue but they're going to have to wait and see what happens next with this ban.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Flooding concerns persist across the Tri-State ahead of more rain

    Flooding concerns persist across the Tri-State ahead of more rain

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-04 00:16:06 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    We're heading into another round of showers at could raise those flood waters. Some Tri-Staters say this is one of the worst floods they've seen in many years. Cindy Engleman has lived in her home for about 17 years.

    More >>

    We're heading into another round of showers at could raise those flood waters. Some Tri-Staters say this is one of the worst floods they've seen in many years. Cindy Engleman has lived in her home for about 17 years.

    More >>

  • Jasper man charged with sexual battery, rape

    Jasper man charged with sexual battery, rape

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-05-04 00:08:01 GMT
    Martin S. Garcia-Dixon, 21.Martin S. Garcia-Dixon, 21.

    According to the Dubois County Sheriff's Office, 21-year old Martin S. Garcia-Dixon was arrested Friday in connection with two separate incidents. The first happened in February, the second in April.

    More >>

    According to the Dubois County Sheriff's Office, 21-year old Martin S. Garcia-Dixon was arrested Friday in connection with two separate incidents. The first happened in February, the second in April.

    More >>

  • Volunteers make special Feed Seniors Now Food Drive deliveries

    Volunteers make special Feed Seniors Now Food Drive deliveries

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:48:36 GMT

    Nearly 50 volunteers packed over a ton of food into their cars and delivered it to hungry seniors in western Kentucky. Cyndi and Amy were two of many volunteers ready to make some special deliveries knowing each stop meant one more senior in need would go to bed with a full stomach.

    More >>

    Nearly 50 volunteers packed over a ton of food into their cars and delivered it to hungry seniors in western Kentucky. Cyndi and Amy were two of many volunteers ready to make some special deliveries knowing each stop meant one more senior in need would go to bed with a full stomach.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly