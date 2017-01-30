Person of interest in Owensboro shooting turns himself in

The person of interest in an Owensboro shooting investigation is now in jail.

Police say 30-year-old Antonio Douglas came to the Owensboro Police Department Sunday evening to turn himself in.

[PREVIOUS: Police identify person of interest in Owensboro shooting]

He was wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Werner Ave. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Douglas was also wanted on several warrants unrelated to the shooting.

According to the jail website, Douglas is facing several charges including assault, criminal mischief and multiple counts of failure to appear. It's not yet clear if he has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.