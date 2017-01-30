Father in Darmstadt murder case facing additional charges

Additional charges were filed in court Monday against the Darmstadt man accused of murdering his wife, according to the Vanderburgh County Prosector's Office.

[PREVIOUS: Father charged in Darmstadt murder case booked in jail]

54-year-old Clint Loehrlein is facing charges after a brutal domestic assault that left his wife, Sherry, dead and his twin daughters seriously hurt. Authorities say the crime scene looked like "he hunted down his family."

Loehrlein appeared in court via video conference and was additionally charged with two additional attempted murder charges for the attack on his daughters.

Clint Loehrlein court appearance update--> pic.twitter.com/ehvWLROVPy — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) January 30, 2017

Loehrlein had been recovering from self-inflicted stab wounds, but was released from the hospital and booked into jail Friday night.

Preliminary plea of not guilty has been entered on his behalf. Loehrlein due in court March 1st at 2pm. Held without bail for now. — County Prosecutor (@vcprosecutor) January 30, 2017

