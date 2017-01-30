Father in Darmstadt murder case facing additional charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Father in Darmstadt murder case facing additional charges

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
Clint M. Loehrlein, 54 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Clint M. Loehrlein, 54 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Additional charges were filed in court Monday against the Darmstadt man accused of murdering his wife, according to the Vanderburgh County Prosector's Office.

[PREVIOUS: Father charged in Darmstadt murder case booked in jail]

54-year-old Clint Loehrlein is facing charges after a brutal domestic assault that left his wife, Sherry, dead and his twin daughters seriously hurt. Authorities say the crime scene looked like "he hunted down his family."

Loehrlein appeared in court via video conference and was additionally charged with two additional attempted murder charges for the attack on his daughters.

Loehrlein had been recovering from self-inflicted stab wounds, but was released from the hospital and booked into jail Friday night.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly