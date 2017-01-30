Lane restrictions planned for work on Twin Bridges

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has pushed back plans for a daytime lane restriction on the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson to Tuesday. Due to snow in central Kentucky, the crew has been forced to delay the start of guardrail upgrades along the approaches to the Twin Bridges.

A southbound lane restriction is expected to start on Tuesday, January 31 with a northbound lane restriction on Wednesday, February 1.

On Tuesday, Southbound traffic on the US 41 Twin Bridges will be restricted to one lane from approximately 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m., CST, to allow guardrail upgrades along the southbound approach.

On Wednesday, northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane from approximately 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m., CST, to allow guardrail upgrades along the northbound approach.

This is part of a previously announced guardrail installation project in Henderson County. Once the contractor completes work on the US 41 Twin Bridges approaches the crew plans to move to the following locations:

US 60 from the 10.031 to 10.161 milepoint in Canoe Creek area- About one full day

US 41-Alternate from the 17.240 to 17.301 milepoint in the US 41/US 60 Cloverleaf- About one full day

KY 425 Henderson Bypass from 0.825 to 5.057 milepoint from near US 60 to the I-69 Interchange- Approximately 12 days

One lane traffic with alternating flow may be required at some locations. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

N.H. Stone Company is the prime contractor on this $309,223 highway improvement project.

Another contractor is expecting to start work on the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson on Thursday. A traffic advisory is expected later today once that work schedule firms up.

Courtesy: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet