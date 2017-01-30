EPD: Man in jail after accidental shooting

An Evansville man is in jail after police say he shot someone in his home.

According to police, 20-year-old Kendall Lacy accidentally shot a man late Sunday night in the 700 block of South Kentucky Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital. At last check, he's still there, but a police sergeant tells us he was awake and talking as he was taken out of the home.

Lacy is charged with criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.

Police also found drugs in the home, and he's facing charges of dealing marijuana.

