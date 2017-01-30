WATCH: A local non-profit is feeling the effects of President Trump's new immigration policy. Hillary Simon has the details.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

SEASONABLE: This week will feature brighter skies and seasonable temps. There is some frost this morning under partly cloudy skies with temps in the 20's. This afternoon it will be partly sunny and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 30's to lower 40's.

IMMIGRATION UPDATE: The White House is calling President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions "a massive success story," but there have been protests at airports across the country since Trump imposed temporary travel bans on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, Iran and Yemen.

AURORA REFUGEE PROGRAM: And because of President Trump's new immigration policy, some changes have occurred with a local non-profit's refugee program. As we first brought you back in November on Sunrise, the homeless outreach organization Aurora has been working on helping refugee families adapt to their new life in Evansville. Hillary Simon will have an update.

LOEHRLEIN CASE: The Vanderburgh County man accused of murdering his wife is expected in court this morning. 54-year-old Clint Loehrlein is facing charges for the murder of his wife Sherry, and hurting his daughters a week ago.

OWENSBORO BODY: A mother in Owensboro is in jail after her son's body was found in someone's backyard. Authorities found the body of 30-year-old Jose Gomez in the backyard of a house on Breckenridge late Saturday afternoon.

DELTA OUTAGE: All flights in and out of Evansville Regional Airport are on schedule this morning, after a computer outage grounded Delta Airlines overnight. EVV's website shows both Delta flights scheduled to arrive last night were delayed.

SAG AWARDS: Oscar season is looking more and more like one very well dressed protest against Trump. In speech after fiery speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, winners struck a defiant tone against Trump's sweeping immigration ban.

SPORTS: A tough Sunday for the Evansville, Indiana and Purdue basketball teams. We'll have a recap.

