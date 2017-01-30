WATCH: A local non-profit is feeling the effects of President Trump's new immigration policy. Hillary Simon has the details.

The "Do Not Consume" order has been lifted in Troy.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
According to police, the thefts happened sometime 9 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Westfield Lane, the 600 block of Jihan Court, and the 2800 block of Brettwood Court.More >>
The school's administrators say student groups may only post signs that advertise group meetings, not ones that advocate.More >>
Members of SWIRCA had a busy start Wednesday morning, as part of a six-day sporting event, the SWIRCA Games.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
North Lake College in Irving, TX, is on lockdown. DFW.cbslocal.com reports that police called it an active shooter situation.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A media spokesperson with Governor John Bel Edwards office has said that the Department of Justice will release its decision in the Alton Sterling investigation Wednesday morning.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
Officers found 28-year-old Daniel Clark and 15-year-old Trinity Quinn near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Charlotte Pike around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
