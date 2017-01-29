President Donald Trump's Immigration Ban spurs protests around the country, quiet in the Tri-State

"I feel like President Trump, people have protested him ever since he started running," EVV Regional Airport traveler Karen Cecil said, "but I feel like he is a president that is going to do what he says he is going to do, and I think we kind of expected he was going to do that that."

For Owensboro resident Karen Cecil, President Trump's announcement comes as no surprise. Although there were no protests at Evansville Regional Airport, that wasn't the case at many airports across the country on Sunday.

These protests came after President Trump announced on Friday a new executive order that would ban citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

This news struck hard for many people around the world, including Cecil, but she says overall she's just hoping for a change in America.

"I hope we do have change," Karen said. "I hope Americans can get back on a track that we as business people feel like we are being supported and the American citizens feel like there are jobs, and prosperity for people. So I am anxious to see a change. I just think we need to support him and see where he takes us."

