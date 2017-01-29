Tri-State affected by refugee executive order

Local members of the Muslim community say they have relatives in the seven countries temporarily banned from entering the United States (WFIE)

President Donald Trump's travel ban is not only hitting home across the United States but also right here in the Tri-State.

Local members of the Muslim community say they have relatives in the seven countries temporarily banned from entering the United States.

Some of them have visas and are worried about what may happen on their trip home. Students travel back and forth to visit their families overseas.

Leaders of the Islamic center are calling it a ban on Muslims, not an immigration travel ban.

"My dad went back to Syria to finish up some business and he's planning to come back next month, so he's confused now whether to book a flight and come or stay home and have my mom go there," said Zahid Saqib, President of the Evansville Islamic Society. "I think that it is unfair to lump everybody into that category and to do that."

Leaders of the Evansville Islamic Society say the new executive order won't affect how they run their operations

