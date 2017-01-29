Man arrested after owner caught him through security system

One man was arrested after a homeowner spotted him inside his home while remotely checking his home security system.

Indiana State Police says troopers found 31-year-old Charles Douglas inside the home on County Road 350.

He was hiding under insulation in the attic.

Troopers say he had collectible coins in his pockets belonging to the homeowner.

Douglas was arrested and charged with burglary.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.