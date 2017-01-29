Megan’s Minute with Hoops Player of the Week Daviess Co. Senior - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Megan’s Minute with Hoops Player of the Week Daviess Co. Senior Emma Johnson

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Watch the video to learn more about her!

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly