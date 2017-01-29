IU Women’s Basketball Wins At Wisconsin, 78-54; Moren Picks Up 250th Career Victory

Evansville police are investigating a shooting near Sweetser and Garvin.More >>
St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedics will soon break ground on the new St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital.More >>
Voters in Cannelton have refused to continue paying extra on their property taxes to help fund city schools.More >>
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility held a public meeting Tuesday and asked for input on the design and construction of a new pumping station.More >>
An Owensboro woman is in Ohio County jail, accused of stealing checks from a Hartford business.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.More >>
The Washington Post, along with the Associated Press, The New York Times, and CBS, are reporting the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
