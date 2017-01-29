IU Women’s Basketball Wins At Wisconsin, 78-54; Moren Picks Up 250th Career Victory

Another dominant fourth quarter led the Indiana Women’s Basketball team to a win inside Kohl Center on Sunday afternoon with a 78-54 rout of the Wisconsin Badgers. With the win, IU picks up its first victory in Madison since 2009.

Junior guard Tyra Buss led the Hoosiers with 19 points and three assists while senior guard Alexis Gassion followed with 16 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists. Four Hoosiers scored in double figures in the win, as senior center Jenn Anderson secured her fifth-straight double figure scoring game with 14 points by going 7-for-8 from the floor and added five boards. Junior forward Amanda Cahill also dropped 11 points and finished with nine rebounds.

Head coach Teri Moren also hit a career milestone in the victory, picking up her 250th career win as a head coach – which spans 14 seasons and the last three at Indiana.

The Hoosiers (15-6, 5-3 B1G) shot 48.1 percent from the floor on the afternoon as it also added a 74.2 percent clip from the free throw line – going 23-for-31 on the day. They also outrebounded the home team, 31-28, and added 12 assists and picked up seven steals.

UW came out and took an early 6-2 lead before IU could tie things up on a Gassion jumper on the elbow with 6:38 to play. Back-to-back threes by Buss sparked a 12-1 run over the course of the next two and a half minutes as Indiana took a 14-7 lead with 2:25 remaining. IU would close the quarter with layups from Buss and Cahill to take a 20-10 advantage.

Wisconsin (5-16, 0-8 B1G) would control much of the tempo in the second quarter, as it would cut the lead down to five, 26-21, with 5:07 remaining before the half. IU would increase its lead back to seven on multiple occasions in the quarter, before settling with a 35-29 halftime lead.

The Badgers came out on fire in the third quarter, tying things up just two and a half minutes into play as the score would change hands five time and feature two ties throughout. UW wouldn’t go up more than three in the frame but as Cahill’s pair at the line with 3:28 to play would mark the final time IU would take back the lead to make it 48-47. Buss would end the quarter on positive note, as she sank a buzzer beater layup on the left side, giving Indiana a 57-51 lead.

Indiana dominated the final ten minutes of play, extending its streak from the third quarter as it used a 12-0 run to propel itself in front of the Badgers with 7:06 remaining. Playing in the bonus for much of the final quarter, IU went 13-for-18 from the line and outscored UW, 21-3, in the final quarter as it also earned its largest win over the Badgers since 2008.

NOTES

For the first time since the 2008-09 season, Indiana was victorious at the Kohl Center with the 78-54 win. IU had not won in Madison since a 67-61 overtime win since Feb. 6, 2009, making its win on Sunday the first regulation win at Kohl Center since 2006.

Senior center Jenn Anderson recorded her fifth-straight double figure scoring game with 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting and also added five points

Junior forward Amanda Cahill reached her 700th career rebound as she pulled down a team-high nine in the win. She becomes just the 10th player in school history to record 700 rebounds or more.

Junior guard Tyra Buss secured her 58th-straight double figure scoring game with a team-high 19 points.

Head Coach Teri Moren hit a career milestone with the victory, earning her 250th career win. Moren is in her 14th season as a head coach and third at the helm of the Hoosiers.

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics