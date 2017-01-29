Driver takes off on foot after crash on I-64

Evansville police are investigating a shooting near Sweetser and Garvin.More >>
St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedics will soon break ground on the new St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital.More >>
Voters in Cannelton have refused to continue paying extra on their property taxes to help fund city schools.More >>
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility held a public meeting Tuesday and asked for input on the design and construction of a new pumping station.More >>
An Owensboro woman is in Ohio County jail, accused of stealing checks from a Hartford business.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Temperatures were in the upper 80s at the time when a police dog was found dead in a car left outside a Florida courthouse. An investigation is underway.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
The Washington Post, along with the Associated Press, The New York Times, and CBS, are reporting the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
