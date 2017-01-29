Driver takes off on foot after crash on I-64

We have received word of a crash involving a truck and a car.

It happened on Eastbound I-64, near mile marker 47.

According to officials, the driver ran off after the crash.

ISP troopers are investigating and have called in a K-9 unit.

There were no injuries reported.

That's all the information we have at this time. We will keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.