Thunderbolts sink Rivermen in front of record crowd

The Evansville Thunderbolts were able to snap a five-game losing streak Saturday during Star Wars Night in front of a record crowd of 4,635 for the team’s inaugural season.

Evansville has averaged five power plays opportunities over the past four games. Unfortunately, the power play unit was 0-21 over the span. The power play came back to life with two goals on home ice and the Thunderbolts stopped a five-game losing streak.

Peoria scored in the first period at the 10-minute mark. A penalty had just expired to Tommy Fiorentino one second before Connor Gorman notched his 10th goal of the season. Peoria outshot Evansville 13-7 in the first period.

Evansville regained momentum in the second period outshooting Peoria 12-9. Fiorentino tied the game at one at 17:42. Fiorentino’s fourth goal of the season was a power play tally assisted by Brad Cuzner and Al Graves.

The turning point in the game came at the 8:37 mark of the third. With Graves in the penalty box for a boarding minor, Austin McKay took a hooking call. Peoria had a 5-on-3 advantage for 44 seconds. The Thunderbolts got two great defensive plays from Justin MacDonald and killed both penalties. Evansville’s penalty kill unit was five for five for the game.

After ending the 5-on-3, Evansville drew a power play of their own. MacDonald scored on a one-timer from the rightwing goal line. Mike Scorcia and Andrew Harrison assisted on the play. Tanner Milliron made nine third period saves to preserve the one goal lead.

Thunderbolt Aces

Justin MacDonald had nine shots. His goal was his third game winning goal of the season.

Tanner Milliron made 30 saves on 31 shots. He leads the team with eight wins and 20 games played.

