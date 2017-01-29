Man found hiding under insulation in attic, charged with burglar - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man found hiding under insulation in attic, charged with burglary

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

Despite not being at the house, a Princeton homeowner was able to thwart a would-be burglary.

According to the police report, Indiana State Police Officers and Gibson County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home in the area of 399 West CR 350 South near Princeton around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The owner of the home, who was not present, saw a person inside the home, via a home security monitoring system.

Officers found no signs of forced entry on the outside of the house.

After the homeowner gave the officers permission to enter the home, Charles Douglas, 31,years-old, of Princeton was found hiding under insulation in the attic, the police report states. Douglas was searched by troopers and they found collectible coins on him, which were identified as property of the homeowner's.

Douglas is facing the following charges:

  • Burglary, Class 4 Felony
  • Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Residential Entry, Class 6 Felony
  • Theft, Class A Misdemeanor

Douglas is being held at the Gibson County Jail without bond.

