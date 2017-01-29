Man found hiding under insulation in attic, charged with burglary

A "Do Not Consume" order has been issued for water customers in Troy, IN.More >>
It was the first court appearance, for the man charged with the murder of 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber, on Tuesday.More >>
Some people living on First Avenue and Washington Street in Huntingburg are stuck in a muddy situation.More >>
Drivers should expect encounter lane restrictions on a busy stretch of road near Jasper.More >>
The search continues for a stabbing suspect in Henderson. Police say 50-year old Terrance Fields was stabbed at Schwartz Oil Field Services on Third Street around 10 a.m. on Monday.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
A Picayune man says the funeral home hired to cremate his spouse refused to do so after finding out the men were a couple. Now he's suing with the hope that no one else will have to go through what happened to him.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
