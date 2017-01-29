Mother arrested after son's body found in backyard of neighbor's property

A mother and one other person are facing felony charges after police found the body of the mother's son in a neighbor's backyard.

The body of Jose Breydi Gomez, 30-years-old, was located by the Owensboro Police Department in the 800 block of Breckenridge Street around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. Police were called to the area after the property owner found a body in the backyard.

Gomez's body was found in the backyard of this house on Breckenridge street. Neighbors tell me the house has been vacant for a while. pic.twitter.com/cuqmXx6GqG — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) January 29, 2017

According to the press release, Jose had been deceased for several days before being discovered. Police say a missing person's report was never filed. An autopsy report concluded Jose's death was from blunt forced trauma after being struck with a piece of lumber.

Jose's mother, Yolanda Gomez, 52-years-old, of Owensboro, was taken into custody for Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class D Felony.

Salvador Avila-Navarrete, 46-years-old, of Owensboro, is facing the preliminary charges of Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, both of which are felony charges.

Police say the next step is to determine how long Gomez' body was lying on the ground.

