World Series champion gives back to local organization

Key member of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs was in town to gave back to the community.

The first ever 2017 Dingerfest benefits the Cliff Hagen Boys and Girls Club.

It was a success.

Over 200 tickets were sold in advance and dozens more lined up to purchase tickets at the door.

Local Cubs fans were pumped to meet Chicago's young Catcher Kyle Schwarber, the 23-year-old IU grad who is famous for hitting a single in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series that would ultimately lead the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908.

"For them to see the world series win, it's more indescribable for them than it is for us," Kyle Schwarber said.

"We came all the way to down to meet Kyle and hopefully get an autograph signed. My son is a big fan of his," said Adam Stowe, a Cubs fan from Meade County, Kentucky.

All proceeds go to the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro, an organization that does so much for the community.

