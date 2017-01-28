Extended Highlights: Sectional Wrestling - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Extended Highlights: Sectional Wrestling

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Watch these extended highlights from Sectionals at Central!

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly