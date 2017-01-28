Sherry Loehrlein's high school classmates attend funeral

Every time Grayville High School's class of 1982 meets up, nostalgia kicks in.

Kathy Nau has organized every reunion so far. She says two other classmates have passed away.

The loss of one of her childhood friends doesn't make the third death any easier.

"It's probably the biggest turnout that we've had for all of them. I've done a lot of praying and a lot of soul-searching over the last week to make sense of it all," Nau said.

Of the only 28 graduates from that class, 18 of them dropped what they were doing to pay their respects to Sherry Loehrlein. Her classmates call her the pillar of their class.

"She'd be happy to see all of us, and I know if it was one of us in this situation, then she would be there for us," says classmate Tad Taylor.

Taylor only remembers her as a classmate. The group waited until everyone arrived to walk into Loehrlein's visitation the same way they did on the graduation stage as a group.

"The people here behind me, we come together like it was our last day of school."

Loehrlien's death rattled the community, but it will take more than that to rattle the class of '82.

"Even though we have grown apart in distance, in our heart we are still 18-years-old," Nau said.

