Eagles grounded by Greyhounds, 81-66

The 12th-ranked University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team went cold from the field in second half and lost to the University of Indianapolis, 81-66, Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis, Indiana. USI, which goes 8-2 in January, sees its record go to 19-2 overall and 9-2 in the GLVC, while Saint Joseph's goes to 12-7, 8-3 GLVC.

The loss drops USI a half-game behind 10th-ranked Bellarmine University, which is visiting Saint Joseph's College this afternoon, in the GLVC East Division standings.

The first half was a game of runs after the Screaming Eagles got the opening bucket. UIndy had the first big run, leading by seven points twice, before USI used a 14-2 run build a 23-18 advantage. The Eagles, whose largest lead of the opening half was 32-26, held the advantage until a 12-0 Greyhound spurt erase the margin and sent UIndy into the intermission leading 38-35.

In the second half, the Eagles' offensive engine sputtered as the Greyhounds' shooters stayed hot. USI, which was never able to close the gap to fewer than six points in the second half, was a freezing on 25 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes (8-32), while UIndy connected on 62.5 percent (15-24).

Individually, USI senior guard/forward Jeril Taylor (Louisville, Kentucky) led three Eagles in double-digits with 20 points. Junior guard Marcellous Washington (Lexington, Kentucky) and sophomore guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

USI returns to the friendly surroundings of the Physical Activities Center February 2 when it begins Homecoming Week by hosting Missouri University of Science & Technology for a 7:30 p.m. The Eagles finish the weekend with their Homecoming game February 4 at 3:15 p.m. when they host Drury University.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations