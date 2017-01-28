Eagles grounded by Greyhounds, 81-66

On Tuesday, voters in Cannelton will decide on whether to keep paying additional property taxes to fund operating expenses at Cannelton City Schools.More >>
It is back to the assembly line at Toyota. We are learning production will resume this Wednesday.More >>
We're learning more about the man accused of killing Halee Rathgeber in Warrick County.More >>
Evansville police arrested the man they say robbed a west side bank.More >>
Dubois County is in a state of emergency through Saturday. figure out the best way to do early damage assessments for homeowners. Humbert ex...More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Beer is a pretty good pain reliever, researchers said, but don't overdo.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
