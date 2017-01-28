Marcum reaches 1,000-point plateau as Eagles best UIndy

Senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) became the 16th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau Saturday afternoon as University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball shrugged off a slow start for a 58-47 Great Lakes Valley Conference win over host University of Indianapolis.

After missing their first 10 shots and going just 1-for-14 from the field in the opening quarter, the Screaming Eagles rallied from an 8-2 deficit in the second frame to take a 25-20 halftime advantage.

USI (18-3, 10-1 GLVC) used an 11-0 run late in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead (25-20) they would not relinquish for the remainder of the contest.

UIndy (14-7, 8-3 GLVC) cut the Eagles' lead to four points multiple times throughout the third period, but the Eagles had an answer each time the Greyhounds got close.

The Greyhounds trailed 40-36 at the end of the third quarter and 42-38 early in the fourth when USI put together a back-breaking 6-0 run that ended with the Eagles in front, 48-38, with just under six minutes to play in the contest. Junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) had the first two baskets in the rally, while Marcum capped off the run with a bucket.

USI's lead shrunk to seven on a pair of occasions in the final six minutes, but back-to-back three-pointers by Marcum, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four steals, put the Eagles up 56-43 with two minutes to play.

USI rebounded from its slow start in the opening quarter to shoot 38.1 percent (24-63) from the field for the game, including 46.9 percent (23-49) in the final 30 minutes.

Behind a pair of double-doubles from Dahlstrom and senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois), the Eagles dominated the glass with a 46-30 rebounding advantage. Wascher finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Dahlstrom added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Junior guard Martha Burse had 21 points to pace the Greyhounds, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped after shooting 37.3 percent (19-51) from the field.

USI, which improved to 8-0 on the road this year, returns to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when it hosts Missouri University of Science & Technology at the Physical Activities Center. The Eagles also host No. 12 Drury University for Homecoming next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations