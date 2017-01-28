EPD: Man in jail after threatening to stab woman in head - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Man in jail after threatening to stab woman in head

Dustin Devers, 31 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

One man is in jail after police say he threatened to stab a woman in her head.

Early Saturday morning, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of West Maryland Street. 

An EPD officer witnessed 31-year-old Dustin Devers hold a knife to a woman's head and say "Are you ready?" 

Devers told police he was currently on parole. 

He's facing criminal confinement and intimidation charges.

