EPD: Man in jail after threatening to stab woman in head

One man is in jail after police say he threatened to stab a woman in her head.

Early Saturday morning, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of West Maryland Street.

An EPD officer witnessed 31-year-old Dustin Devers hold a knife to a woman's head and say "Are you ready?"

Devers told police he was currently on parole.

He's facing criminal confinement and intimidation charges.

