The Mighty Oaks got back to their winning ways, hosting the Eagles of Robert Morris University-Springfield today in the Johnson Center. After trailing 32-20 at halftime, the Mighty Oaks outscored the Eagles 66-32 in the second frame to take a 96-64 victory.

Addison Wagler led all scorers in the game, going 11-14 from the field and 4-4 from the foul line, posting 26 points. Matt Lucas added 15 counters, while Andre Bearden came off the bench to score 14, all in the second half. Andrew Scott also had 14 points, while hauling in a game high 10 rebounds.

Darrell Akins led the way for the Eagles, going 6-12 from the field, including 5-8 from beyond the arc, on his way to 17 points. Corey Upchurch came off the bench to score 11, while Leo Bowen added 10.

For the game, OCU shot 41-73 (56.2%) from the field, including 3-13 (23.1%) from beyond the arc. RMU-Springfield made 26-67 (38.8%) of their shot attempts, going 10-32 (31.3%) from three point range. The Oaks scored on 11-16 (68.8%) from the foul line, compared to 2-6 (33.3%) for the visiting Eagles.

The Oaks held a 50-30 rebounding advantage, including a 15-8 lead on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 20 assists, six more than the Eagles, while winning the turnover battle 16-12.

Next up for the Oaks is a road game against the Kentucky Wesleyan College Panthers, in Owensboro, Kentucky, on Saturday, February 4, tipping off at 2:00 pm.

