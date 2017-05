Tournament Results from Sectionals at Central

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaleb Hinderliter of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Kameron Kendall of North Posey

3rd Place - Max Ziller of Gibson Southern

4th Place - Shiloh Stasi of Evansville North

5th Place - Destiny Garris of Evansville Central

6th Place - Dalton Williams of Pike Central

1st Place Match

Kaleb Hinderliter (Evansville Mater Dei) 24-6, Sr. over Kameron Kendall (North Posey) 32-6, So. (Dec 4-1).

3rd Place Match

Max Ziller (Gibson Southern) 27-14, So. over Shiloh Stasi (Evansville North) 17-13, Fr. (Fall 1:48).

5th Place Match

Destiny Garris (Evansville Central) 17-17, Fr. over Dalton Williams (Pike Central) 20-20, Fr. (TB-1 7-5).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kane Egli of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Nathan Willman of North Posey

3rd Place - Cameron Amento of Evansville Central

4th Place - Parker Mullins of Vincennes Lincoln

5th Place - Christian Hillyard of Wood Memorial

6th Place - Caige Elliott of Gibson Southern

1st Place Match

Kane Egli (Evansville Mater Dei) 24-7, Fr. over Nathan Willman (North Posey) 34-4, Fr. (Dec 7-4).

3rd Place Match

Cameron Amento (Evansville Central) 24-15, So. over Parker Mullins (Vincennes Lincoln) 32-12, Fr. (MD 10-1).

5th Place Match

Christian Hillyard (Wood Memorial) 22-14, Fr. over Caige Elliott (Gibson Southern) 8-13, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Dickens of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Eric Harpenau of Gibson Southern

3rd Place - Tristan Martin of North Posey

4th Place - Dylan Jones of Pike Central

5th Place - Nate Morgan of Mount Vernon

6th Place - Evan McGuire of Vincennes Lincoln

1st Place Match

Eli Dickens (Evansville Mater Dei) 24-3, Fr. over Eric Harpenau (Gibson Southern) 14-9, So. (TF-1.5 4:19 (24-9)).

3rd Place Match

Tristan Martin (North Posey) 26-13, Fr. over Dylan Jones (Pike Central) 25-6, Jr. (Dec 4-2).

5th Place Match

Nate Morgan (Mount Vernon) 16-16, So. over Evan McGuire (Vincennes Lincoln) 25-19, Fr. (Dec 4-3).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Matt Lee of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Cameron Fisher of North Posey

3rd Place - Parker McNeely of Vincennes Lincoln

4th Place - Michael Flanagan of Gibson Southern

5th Place - Jacob Crissup of Mount Vernon

6th Place - Randy Powell of Pike Central

1st Place Match

Matt Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) 21-3, Fr. over Cameron Fisher (North Posey) 26-3, Sr. (MD 16-4).

3rd Place Match

Parker McNeely (Vincennes Lincoln) 36-3, So. over Michael Flanagan (Gibson Southern) 25-13, Sr. (Fall 0:59).

5th Place Match

Jacob Crissup (Mount Vernon) 21-15, Sr. over Randy Powell (Pike Central) 19-12, So. (Fall 3:54).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kyle Luigs of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Brayden Bethe of Evansville Central

3rd Place - Luke Dunn of Princeton

4th Place - Drew Dilbeck of Gibson Southern

5th Place - Ashtin Russell of Vincennes Lincoln

6th Place - Thomas Rapp of North Posey

1st Place Match

Kyle Luigs (Evansville Mater Dei) 28-0, Sr. over Brayden Bethe (Evansville Central) 28-12, So. (Fall 1:11).

3rd Place Match

Luke Dunn (Princeton) 27-10, Jr. over Drew Dilbeck (Gibson Southern) 17-6, So. (Dec 1-0).

5th Place Match

Ashtin Russell (Vincennes Lincoln) 30-13, Fr. over Thomas Rapp (North Posey) 8-10, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Levi Miller of North Posey

2nd Place - Nolan Weidner of Evansville Mater Dei

3rd Place - Josh McIntosh of Evansville Central

4th Place - Landon Hoover of Gibson Southern

5th Place - Colton McCrary of Vincennes Lincoln

6th Place - Nick Ireland of Evansville North

1st Place Match

Levi Miller (North Posey) 34-4, Jr. over Nolan Weidner (Evansville Mater Dei) 20-10, Jr. (SV-1 6-2).

3rd Place Match

Josh McIntosh (Evansville Central) 21-15, Sr. over Landon Hoover (Gibson Southern) 22-14, Fr. (Dec 17-11).

5th Place Match

Colton McCrary (Vincennes Lincoln) 31-13, So. over Nick Ireland (Evansville North) 6-17, Fr. (Fall 0:42).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joe Happe of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Harley Gorman of Mount Vernon

3rd Place - Josh Wiggins of North Posey

4th Place - Caden Deffendoll of Vincennes Lincoln

5th Place - Brady Blankenship of Wood Memorial

6th Place - Michael Polen of Gibson Southern

1st Place Match

Joe Happe (Evansville Mater Dei) 22-8, Sr. over Harley Gorman (Mount Vernon) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 6-2).

3rd Place Match

Josh Wiggins (North Posey) 28-11, Sr. over Caden Deffendoll (Vincennes Lincoln) 29-15, Fr. (Dec 6-4).

5th Place Match

Brady Blankenship (Wood Memorial) 10-11, So. over Michael Polen (Gibson Southern) 21-5, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joe Lee of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Austin Bethel of Mount Vernon

3rd Place - Clay Singleton of Gibson Southern

4th Place - Gavin Boyd of Pike Central

5th Place - Jesse Holder of Vincennes Lincoln

6th Place - Dylan Carrier of Evansville Central

1st Place Match

Joe Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) 25-0, Jr. over Austin Bethel (Mount Vernon) 35-2, Sr. (MD 12-1).

3rd Place Match

Clay Singleton (Gibson Southern) 30-6, So. over Gavin Boyd (Pike Central) 21-11, Jr. (Dec 6-0).

5th Place Match

Jesse Holder (Vincennes Lincoln) 21-15, Jr. over Dylan Carrier (Evansville Central) 12-20, So. (Dec 11-5).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Macartney Parkinson of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Shawn Coane of Evansville North

3rd Place - Chase Wilson of Princeton

4th Place - Colton O`Neal of Pike Central

5th Place - Colton Gamblin of North Posey

6th Place - Julius Malone of Vincennes Lincoln

1st Place Match

Macartney Parkinson (Evansville Mater Dei) 26-5, Fr. over Shawn Coane (Evansville North) 19-9, Sr. (Dec 4-1).

3rd Place Match

Chase Wilson (Princeton) 31-3, . over Colton O`Neal (Pike Central) 35-5, Sr. (Fall 2:14).

5th Place Match

Colton Gamblin (North Posey) 29-11, Jr. over Julius Malone (Vincennes Lincoln) 32-13, Jr. (Fall 2:41).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Micah Keller of Mount Vernon

2nd Place - Jaylon Owens of Pike Central

3rd Place - Wyatt Montgomery of Evansville Mater Dei

4th Place - Tyler Tasa of Evansville North

5th Place - McKinley Kemper of Evansville Central

6th Place - Chance Price of Vincennes Lincoln

1st Place Match

Micah Keller (Mount Vernon) 31-1, Sr. over Jaylon Owens (Pike Central) 39-1, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Montgomery (Evansville Mater Dei) 11-6, Sr. over Tyler Tasa (Evansville North) 16-9, Jr. (Dec 6-5).

5th Place Match

McKinley Kemper (Evansville Central) 16-14, Fr. over Chance Price (Vincennes Lincoln) 22-21, So. (Dec 5-3).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kiave Guerrier of Evansville Central

2nd Place - Bishop Coomer of Vincennes Lincoln

3rd Place - Zach Adkins of North Posey

4th Place - Robbie Helfrich of Evansville Mater Dei

5th Place - Luke McGennis of Mount Vernon

6th Place - James Curl of Princeton

1st Place Match

Kiave Guerrier (Evansville Central) 36-3, Jr. over Bishop Coomer (Vincennes Lincoln) 35-8, Jr. (MD 13-2).

3rd Place Match

Zach Adkins (North Posey) 18-17, Jr. over Robbie Helfrich (Evansville Mater Dei) 20-12, Jr. (Dec 9-3).

5th Place Match

Luke McGennis (Mount Vernon) 22-13, So. over James Curl (Princeton) 18-15, . (Fall 3:54).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kurtis Wilderman of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Cam Maier of Mount Vernon

3rd Place - Aaron Brievogel of Gibson Southern

4th Place - Kevante Guerrier of Evansville Central

5th Place - Cody Martin of North Posey

6th Place - Josh Riley of Pike Central

1st Place Match

Kurtis Wilderman (Evansville Mater Dei) 22-1, Sr. over Cam Maier (Mount Vernon) 27-10, Sr. (Dec 6-0).

3rd Place Match

Aaron Brievogel (Gibson Southern) 23-16, Fr. over Kevante Guerrier (Evansville Central) 13-13, Sr. (Dec 9-3).

5th Place Match

Cody Martin (North Posey) 11-10, Jr. over Josh Riley (Pike Central) 9-19, Sr. (Fall 1:52).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Michael Boots of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Jake Sisk of Pike Central

3rd Place - Payton Halbig of Princeton

4th Place - Macray Robinson of Gibson Southern

5th Place - Ryan Heldt of Evansville Central

6th Place - Kaleb McCaffry of Mount Vernon

1st Place Match

Michael Boots (Evansville Mater Dei) 25-2, Jr. over Jake Sisk (Pike Central) 36-4, Jr. (Fall 2:41).

3rd Place Match

Payton Halbig (Princeton) 32-6, . over Macray Robinson (Gibson Southern) 20-17, Fr. (Fall 1:56).

5th Place Match

Ryan Heldt (Evansville Central) 15-22, Sr. over Kaleb McCaffry (Mount Vernon) 14-12, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.



285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Wade Ripple of Mount Vernon

2nd Place - Dalton Beal of Princeton

3rd Place - Silas Goff of Pike Central

4th Place - Spencer York of Vincennes Lincoln

5th Place - Scott Kirk of Evansville Mater Dei

6th Place - Chris Cross of North Posey

1st Place Match

Wade Ripple (Mount Vernon) 38-0, Sr. over Dalton Beal (Princeton) 28-11, . (Fall 1:15).

3rd Place Match

Silas Goff (Pike Central) 32-9, Jr. over Spencer York (Vincennes Lincoln) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 2:10).

5th Place Match

Scott Kirk (Evansville Mater Dei) 6-6, Jr. over Chris Cross (North Posey) 17-18, Jr. (Fall 0:57).

Cons. Champ Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.