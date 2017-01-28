Cops, kids & magic: Disney trip leaves lasting memories

The Cops Connecting with Kids program raised $60,000 to take 48 EVSC kids on an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World.

In our three-part series, Cops, Kids, and Magic, we've shown you some amazing moments for these kids as some experience Disney for the first time and the bonds they formed with law enforcement officers.

One moment on the trip made several of the chaperones cry. It was a statement made by one of the kids, that many won't soon forget.

"Mount Everest. When we went on it, everybody, like, was really scared because the first time we went there like we flew right back then on rocking roller coaster, like, went upside down."

Cody Rahm, a sixth-grader at Glenwood, can take you through every single roller coaster he rode at Disney World.

While he was waiting in line at Disney, someone asked Cody, where does this trip rank in your life?

Cody said, "This was the second best day of my life because there's stuff that's happened in my life where nothing will ever beat it."

You wouldn't know it now, but Cody was born with some severe foot problems. Those problems could have hampered the rest of his life.

Fortunately, the Hadi Shriners stepped in and helped get Cody the medical care he needed.

Cody said getting his feet fixed was the best thing in his life. The second best thing: the Disney trip.

"That was just one of those moments where your eyes well up and you're like oh my goodness, something where a kid would even compare to that it's pretty neat," police chief Billy Bolin said.

That was the whole point of the trip. The rides, the Disney characters, the food all made the kids smile, but what made the police officers smile, is moments like that.

"Most of these kids that go on this trip live in an environment where they don't look up to the police, they've been taught that we aren't the good guys, not to like us, not to trust us, were hoping to break that down... We are people, we can have fun, we can let our hair down, we can get out and be like anybody else they meet and hopefully they keep in mind is that were all individuals."

EPD Chief Billy Bolin hopes the trip will have a lasting impact on the community they swore to protect and serve.

"One word, what would you describe Disney as, awesome, awesome? That's a pretty good word," Cody said.

