KY-69 reopened after loaded trailer detaches from semi

Part of KY-69 was temporarily closed on Saturday after a semi crash in Hawesville.

A semi-trailer, carrying a 45,000 pound load, detached from the truck and went up on a sidewalk on Town Hill, according to the press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The press release does not mention any injuries suffered during the crash.

The closed area of KY-69 was between US-60 and the courthouse, near mile marker 13.3. A detour was set up on KY-3101.

