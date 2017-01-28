KY-69 reopened after loaded trailer detaches from semi

Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
A new five-story, 139 room hotel in downtown Evansville is set to open in Fall 2018.More >>
A new five-story, 139 room hotel in downtown Evansville is set to open in Fall 2018.More >>
Law Enforcement is searching for the suspect that robbed the United Fidelity Bank, located on Saint Joesph Avenue.More >>
Law Enforcement is searching for the suspect that robbed the United Fidelity Bank, located on Saint Joesph Avenue.More >>
It happened Monday morning around 9:45 at a business in the 800 block of 3rd St.More >>
It happened Monday morning around 9:45 at a business in the 800 block of 3rd St.More >>
Drivers should expect lane restrictions soon on U.S. 41 in Henderson County.More >>
Drivers should expect lane restrictions soon on U.S. 41 in Henderson County.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police tweeted a person is in custody.More >>
Police tweeted a person is in custody.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>