Boil advisory canceled for German Twp. water district

Customers of German Township Water are no longer under a boil advisory.

The boil advisory, issued to all customers in the German Township Water district, has been canceled. The water company was able to make the needed repairs and restore water pressure back to the required 20 psi.

The advisory was issued on Saturday after a water main break occurred near the area of Boonville New Harmony Road in Vanderburgh County.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.