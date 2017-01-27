North High School crowns new homecoming king

A vote of admiration and acceptance happened Friday night at North High school with the crowning of a new homecoming king.

Senior Josh Woolsey was selected.

The student body voted last week and the crowd erupted when Josh's name was called.

He and queen Payton Johnson ruled the court.

We learned Josh has been looking forward to the possibility of becoming King tonight for a long time.

