New Jimmy John's opens in downtown - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New Jimmy John's opens in downtown

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The paper is off the windows and workers are inside the new Jimmy John's in downtown.

Opening day for the popular sandwich chain is right around the corner. 

The new location on Main Street opens next Friday for lunch. 

We're told the location is still seeking employees before the grand opening. 

This will be the fourth Jimmy Johns in Evansville. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly