Hundreds gather for Chamber of Commerce's businesses of the year awards

Hundreds gathered at the River Park Center for the Chamber's Businesses of the year awards.

It looked like a Hollywood party.

More than 300 people were dressed in their best.

Organizers say more than 45 businesses competed in categories like emerging business, non-profit, and best educational workforce development program of the year.

"Just the breadth of what these people have done in the community and the success and the innovation that each one of our winners have done to adapt as the economy changes,” said Candace Brake, Greater Owensboro of Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

Dalishas Desserts won as the best emerging business. Boulware Mission took home the non-profit of the year award.

Chamber organizers say the level of excellence of these organizations is remarkable and is an example why Owensboro is on the move.

