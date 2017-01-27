Henderson Co. schools to implement random drug-screening program

Parents of middle and high school students received letters this week informing them students will be randomly drug tested.

School board officials confirmed to us on Friday the drug-screening program will be implemented for the 2017-2018 school year.

We got a hold of the letter to parents, saying all middle and high school students participating in extracurricular activities, and those seeking parking permits will be subject to random drug tests.

Colonel upperclassmen we caught up with say this comes as a shock.

"It's going to be bad for the school," one Henderson County High School junior told us. "I feel like they're going to lose a lot of kids."

"It's probably about to make a big conflict in between the students and the staff members," another Colonel junior told us.

On the other hand, we spoke to a former Colonel and current parent of two sophomores who say the policy is long overdue.

"I liked it. I'm surprised it took this long really," said Charles Davis. "There's an issue within the high school, but I think it needs to be throughout the high school, not just limited to sports and extracurricular activities, as well as teachers and staff."

The school board confirmed there will be an informational meeting for parents Wednesday, Feb. 1 inside the high school's cafeteria at 5:30 p.m.

We'll let you know more details as they develop.

