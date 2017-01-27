Henderson Co. schools to implement random drug-screening program

Drivers should expect lane restrictions soon on U.S. 41 in Henderson County.More >>
Drivers should expect lane restrictions soon on U.S. 41 in Henderson County.More >>
Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
It happened Monday morning around 9:45 at a business in the 800 block of 3rd St.More >>
It happened Monday morning around 9:45 at a business in the 800 block of 3rd St.More >>
Gibson County sheriff's deputies are warning drivers to avoid high water.More >>
Gibson County sheriff's deputies are warning drivers to avoid high water.More >>
A "Do Not Consume" order has been issued for water customers in Troy, IN.More >>
A "Do Not Consume" order has been issued for water customers in Troy, IN.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
A total of 24 Russians and 3 Thais were hurt, with some suffering serious fractures and bruising, when the plane unexpectedly hit an "air hole" during its approach to Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to the statement from Russian Embassy in Bangkok.More >>
A total of 24 Russians and 3 Thais were hurt, with some suffering serious fractures and bruising, when the plane unexpectedly hit an "air hole" during its approach to Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to the statement from Russian Embassy in Bangkok.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
President Donald Trump is wondering why the issues that led to the Civil War "could not have been worked out" in order to prevent the bloody conflict.More >>
President Donald Trump is wondering why the issues that led to the Civil War "could not have been worked out" in order to prevent the bloody conflict.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.More >>
Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.More >>