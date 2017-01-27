Protesters gather in Madisonville to speak out against Dakota Access Pipeline

Dozens of people took to the streets of downtown on Friday to protest against constructing the Dakota Access pipeline.

Environmental activists were chanting "water is life" all night. They were chanting this in support of the Standing Rock Tribe, who have been pushing back against it for months.

The local hook is the Kinder-Morgan Pipeline that runs through Kentucky.

They also say they're worried constructing a new pipeline could poison their drinking water.

"I'm not usually a protest type of person. This is the first thing of its type that I've ever come out to, but I feel like there are a lot of political norms and decorum that have been overlooked in the past couple of weeks," says Chris Schweizer of Madisonville.

These gatherings are part of a wave of protests against the pipeline since an executive order was issued by president Donald Trump.

