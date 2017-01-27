Bee slough in Evansville being cleared to combat nasty smell around the city

The first of seven major projects is underway right now for the Evansville water department.

The bee slough off Veterans Memorial Parkway is being cleared to install 9,000-feet of 60-inch pipe to combat the smell that people in Evansville know very well.

This $13-million project will resolve the standing septic water in the slough that causes the odor.

This will not affect traffic on Water Works Road or Veterans Memorial Parkway.

However, Shawnee Dr. will be closed at some point because the tie in point for the pipes is under Shawnee.

Along with a retaining wall, the water utility will be planting trees to compensate for the ones that need to be removed for the project.

