Vanderburgh Co. Jail expansion concerns reach legislators

Talks of how to handle the overcrowding problem at the Vanderburgh County Jail, have split Vanderburgh County authorities.

County commissioners voted to support House Bill 1487, which would allow the county to be able to consider a local income tax.

City authorities are discussing the matter.

Now Sheriff Dave Wedding is taking matters into his own hands. Watch the video for the full story.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.