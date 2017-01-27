Cops, kids, & magic: Unforgettable bonds formed on trip to Disne - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Cops, kids, & magic: Unforgettable bonds formed on trip to Disney World

Cops Connecting with Kids Disney World trip. (Source: WFIE) Cops Connecting with Kids Disney World trip. (Source: WFIE)
Cops Connecting with Kids Disney World trip. (Source: WFIE) Cops Connecting with Kids Disney World trip. (Source: WFIE)
Cops Connecting with Kids Disney World trip. (Source: WFIE) Cops Connecting with Kids Disney World trip. (Source: WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have new "pint-sized" partners.
They formed those bonds with their new partners on a trip to Disney World .

It's the Cops Connecting with Kids program.
And as Jess Powers found out, the relationships formed on this trip will last a lifetime.

It's the second story in our 14 WFIE three-part series.

Click above to watch the video.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly