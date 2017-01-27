Test device aims to clean up Pigeon Creek

Elastec will monitor the project and empty the bin as needed (WFIE)

Karan Barnhill is the Stormwater Coordinator for the City of Evansville. Her job is to make sure our water stays clean.

She says there's a lot of trash that ends up in a tributary of Pigeon Creek in Lamasco park.

A few months ago, she was approached by Elastec, a company out of Carmi. They wanted to try out a device that would clean up Indiana water. They chose Evansville.

Karan knew the perfect place to try it out.

"It is a major trash collection area for the storm system so, we're catching it before it gets to the Pigeon Creek, which means it's not going to make it to the Ohio River."

It's called a Brute Bin. Karan says it will stretch across the creek, with the main bin sitting in the middle of the creek, collecting trash and debris that flow through here.

Elastec will monitor the project and empty the bin as needed.

Karan said the storm system feeding into the area is pretty much the whole west side.

There's no set date for installation, but Karen is meeting with Elastec officials soon to hammer out the details.

We'll let you know when the project moves forward.

