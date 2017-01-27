Kenergy: Higher bills due to colder weather

As we first reported earlier this week, Kenergy members are seeing a higher monthly bill.

Now, Kentucky State Representative Lynn Bechler says he's trying to get to the bottom of the increase.

Kenergy officials say colder weather in December is the main culprit.

Representative Bechler is asking members to call Kenergy and ask to have their bill reviewed.

All Kenergy members have been hooked up to new electronic meters.

Kenergy officials say the meters are working properly and still say the weather is the problem. We're told each meter has been tested by the manufacturer and again by Kenergy.

"The West Kentucky Coop. Their problem was about human error. It wasn't about the meter either," said Renee Beasley Jones, communications manager at Kenergy. "Members are probably looking for something to blame and a lot of it is lifestyle choices."

Members can have their meters tested for $52. A Kenergy employee will swap out the questionable meter and take it to the shop.

An appointment will be scheduled with the member to watch the test. If the meter isn't accurate, the $52 will be refunded and the problem will be fixed.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.