Hoops Live: Vincennes Lincoln vs Harrison - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Vincennes Lincoln vs Harrison

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Harrison Warriors (9-5) were the host for Friday's matchup against the Vincennes Lincoln Alices (6-9).

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly