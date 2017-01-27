Hoops Live: Heritage Hills vs Mater Dei - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Heritage Hills vs Mater Dei

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Heritage Hills Patriots (10-5) were on the road for its matchup on Friday, against the Mater Dei Wildcats (7-7).

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly