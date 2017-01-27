Evansville woman accused of attacking Vectren meter reader sentenced to jail

The woman accused of attacking a Vectren meter reader was sentenced to four years in jail.

According to court records, Kimberly Jordan pleaded guilty to battery and will serve two years in jail and two years on work release.

Evansville police say Jordan and her fiance let their two dogs out when April Miller Johnson was reading their meter.

Officers say they found Johnson lying face down at the corner of Forrest and Tokeppel with blood on her head and the sidewalk when they arrived.

