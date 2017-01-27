Hoops Live: Bosse vs Owensboro - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Since falling to Castle in the SIAC semifinals, the Bosse boys had reeled off back-to-back blowout wins over Boonville and Central.

Now, the Bulldogs made the trek down to Owensboro to go for the hat trick against the Red Devils, who stumbled into the night losers of six of their last seven games.

