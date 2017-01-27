Abbey Press divisions are shutting down

After 150 years of printing and marketing Christian books and gifts, Abbey Press is closing two of its main divisions.

The St. Meinrad Associate Director of Communication, Krista Hall said for the past 10 years Abbey Press hasn't made a profit and that it has struggled to stay afloat against competitors.

The printing and the trade marketing divisions are closing.

Hall says the closing means they are laying off 71 full and part time workers.

She says the first wave of layoffs will start next week and then increase until June 30, the official closing date.

Abbey Press tried new marketing, products, and supplies. Even with added cuts and downsizing, Hall says they still couldn't do enough to make a profit.

She says having to lay off those workers is going to be a huge loss, especially with the press' history of family tradition.

"A lot of coworkers stay for years and years, for like 40 and 50 years even sometimes and even with that there have been generations so people who are here now, even their parents, and even their grandparents may have worked here," said Hall.

The trade marketing division is in the process of selling all of its Christian bookstore products.

The publications division will be staying open.

They are trying to prevent some of their workers from being laid off by placing them there.

