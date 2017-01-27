Jasper food truck upgrades to restaurant only a year after opening

This big transition happened only a year after they started up (WFIE)

A popular Jasper food truck has upgraded to a restaurant and they held their grand opening on Friday.

Taqueria El Llano is now on the other side of town, located at 111 West 28th Street.

This big transition happened only a year after they started up.

Cashier Karen Hernandez says they hope to reopen the food truck in addition to the restaurant.

She says they are in the process of applying for the food truck license again because they only had a temporary, one-year permit.

"In the summer time it started getting really busy, and we decided it was a good chance to open something bigger for our customers," said Karen.

Hernandez said not having to scarf up during the winter while cashiering is a nice change.

