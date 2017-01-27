EPD investigating vandalism at downtown hotel construction site

Police are investigating after workers at the new downtown hotel site reported their equipment had been tampered with.

According to the police report, there is about a couple hundred dollars worth of tools and equipment affected.

The vandalism happened sometime Wednesday night, into Thursday morning.

The hotel construction is nearing completion and only the final details on the inside really remain, but there's also crews just ramping up on the medical school right next door.

Police are investigating the vandalism and if you see anything suspicious down here near these construction sites, you're asked to call 911.

