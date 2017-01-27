Madisonville Fire Chief moves to new role

The Madisonville Fire Chief is moving to a new role within the city.

Fire Chief Greg Brasher was selected to be the new City Administrative Officer by the Mayor.

He will work alongside the current Administrative Officer, Chuck Shockley starting in February and will be sworn into office in May.

Shockley has worked as an administrative officer for 27 years.

Brasher has worked with the fire department since 1992 and has been fire chief for 2 and a half years.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.