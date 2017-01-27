President of St. Mary's Health stepping down

The President of St. Mary's Health is stepping down from his position.

Keith Jewell has been in the position since December 2013. He announced his resignation Friday, which will go into effect at the end of February.

As President, Jewell helped St Mary's expand care including the opening of the new urgent care centers.

Jewell says he is grateful for his time the past three years but is looking forward to joining his family full time in Indianapolis.

Executive Vice President and C-O-O of Saint Mary's Health Dan Parod will serve as interim President until a replacement is found.

