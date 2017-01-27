Whiskey barrels to travel to New Orleans from Owensboro by barge

If you market your product, Original Mississippi Floated Whiskey, then your whiskey better float down the Mississippi.

A Louisiana company brought a piece of history back Friday and it started in Owensboro.

It's been many years since whiskey was transported on the river.

Cane Land Distilling Company loaded its 150 barrels in a barge ready to head towards Louisiana. The barrels aged 5 years and were stored at the O-Z Tyler Distillery in Owensboro since September when it opened.

Cane Land Distilling Company employees say river transportation is more work and money, but bringing that 19th-century tradition back makes it all worth it.

The trip will take 10 to 15 days.

If everything goes well, Cane Land Distilling Company hopes to try this again in the next year or two.

